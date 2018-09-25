SC allows in-camera briefing

Asghar Khan case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to give an in-camera briefing in Asghar Khan case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar resumed the hearing of the implementation of the landmark judgment in the Asghar Khan case.

As the hearing went under way, DG FIA Bashir Memon submitted a request for an in-camera briefing. “There are some facts pertaining to the case which we want to apprise the court on separately,” Memon said.

The chief justice then approved the DG FIA’s request and remarked, “All facts should be brought before the nation, no institution is above the law.”

On October 19, 2012, the Supreme Court issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen (retd) Aslam Beg and Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan. Khan, who passed away in January this year, was represented in the Supreme Court by renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Share on: WhatsApp