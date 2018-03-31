SC allows Daniyal Aziz to submit documents in defence in contempt case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court has allowed federal minister Daniyal Aziz to submit documents in his defence in the contempt of court against him.

The first witness of the accused, DG Monitoring PEMRA presented Daniyal Aziz’s videos containing contemptuous content for the court recorded on December 15 and 19.

The lawyer of the defendant Ali Raza requested to play the video of Daniyal Aziz’s statement in the courtroom upon which, Justice Azmat Saeed warned him that it might lead to more charges being pressed against the defendant. The video was played in the courtroom at the end.

The second witness, Sajid Hussain recorded statement regarding the Sep 8 presser of the defendant. The lawyer of Daniyal Aziz asked for time to submit documents and more material in defence, which the court obliged.

Orignally published by NNI