SC admonishes KP police for ‘incompetence’ in Aasma case

Takes suo motu notice of medical student’s killing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Tuesday that failure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to arrest the culprit in the rape and murder of minor Aasma is reflective of the force’s incompetence.

The Supreme Court was hearing its suo motu case in the rape and murder of the four-year-old girl, who was found in sugarcane fields two weeks ago.

The case is being heard by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nasir and comprising Justices Umar Ata Bandial and Ijazul Ahsan.

Justice Nisar asked why the KP inspector general of police did not appear before the court, adding that he had heard a lot of the KP Police’s ‘professionalism’.

He observed further that this is not the first case of its kind in KP as similar cases have occurred in the province. During the hearing, a deputy inspector general of KP Police informed the Supreme Court that he expects the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to be provided with Aasma’s forensic report. A further probe can be carried out when we have the complete forensic report, he said.

The chief justice then inquired from the official what the KP police have done so far, to which the DIG failed to give a satisfying reply.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of the murder of a medical student in Kohat.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal.

The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud within 24 hours.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked while hearing a separate case on Tuesday that the suspect is said to be a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader. The chief justice questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

“We heard tales that the KP Police has become a lot better; what is the force doing after this girl was murdered in Kohat?” the chief justice said, adding that there seems to be no mechanism set for the investigation.

The victim had received three bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she had identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her injuries on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, DPO Kohat announced that Sadiqullah, the brother of primary accused Mujahidullah, who was present at the time of the shooting had been arrested.

Rani’s family has alleged that Mujahid Afridi had issued threats to her in the past. In a disturbing video made just before her passing, Asma named Mujahid as her killer.

On January 27, Mujahid, who the victim’s family claims is the nephew of PTI district president Aftab Alam, along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside Asma’s residence.

The suspect shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Asma succumbed to her wounds a day later. PTI’s Aftab Alam, in a video statement, condemned the murder and said he was as sorrowful as the victim’s family. The PTI district president added that Asma’s murderers will be brought to justice.