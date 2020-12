Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday overruled the Registrar office’s objection and admitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking directions for the Sindh government to devolve powers to local government institutions of the province. This is in view of Article 140-A as well as Articles 3, 4, 9, 14, 16, 17, 19, 19A and 25 of the Constitution.