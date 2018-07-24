SC adjourns PVTC daily-wager teachers case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a suo motu notice against termination of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) daily-wager teachers till the second week of August.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, heard the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. At the outset of proceedings, PVTC Managing Director Sajid Naseer Khan appeared in person and submitted that the terminated teachers were not appointed on regular basis, and they were engaged in view of a ban imposed on recruitment.—APP

