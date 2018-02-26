SC adjourns hearing of contempt case against Talal Ch. till March 6

ISLAMABAD :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of a contempt of a contempt of court case against Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry till March 6 after he submitted a plea that his counsel was on holidays till March 5.A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the case.During the course of proceedings, Talal Chaudhry appeared before the bench and informed that his counsel was on court leave till March 5.Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan asked Talal Chaudhry whether he had submitted his reply in the case to which Talal replied that he had submitted his response.

Orignally published by APP