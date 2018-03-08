SC adjourns hearing of case regarding illegal construction in Bani Gala

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the case regarding illegal development of land in Bani Gala area of Islamabad till March 13. A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case regarding encroachments and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that there were claims of fake documents submitted by Imran Khan.

Advocate Babar Awan counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench and informed that the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence was not fake and issued by the relevant authority.

Babar Awan produced the NOC before the court and said it bear the signature of former local secretary of Bara Kahu local union, adding that the official lied that he had not issue and/or signed the document.

The chief justice remarked that Imran would eventually have to regularize his property. There will be one law regarding governing property in the area, he added. The court also summoned report from the CDA on leasing of government land in the area. The state counsel informed the court that constructions in Bani Gala were according to rules. Former Chairman CDA Kamran Lashari appeared before the bench and informed that Lake View park had been developed for recreation.—APP

