SC adjourns hearing of case regarding illegal construction in Bani Gala for 10 days

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned hearing of the case regarding illegal development of land in Bani Gala area of Islamabad for ten days. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case. The chief justice took suo moto notice on an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. During the course of proceedings, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Planning Asad Kiani appeared before the bench and submitted a report regarding illegal construction in Bani Gala area.

The chief justice asked him about drainage of Korang Nullah water.

He replied that Korang Nullah water flowed into Rawal Dam.

He said Rawal Dam’s water was being provided to citizens of Rawalpindi while water from Simly Dam was being provided to the residents of Islamabad after filtration process. The chief justice remarked that water of Rawal Dam was not being filtered properly and sought details of leased land near Rawal Dam area. He remarked that polluted water was being supplied to residents. Asad Kiani said underground water level in Islamabad had decreased and there was a risk of water crisis in Islamabad.

He said the project to supply water from Tarbeela Dam to the capital would complete in five years. He proposed complete ban on construction near Korang Nullah and suggested regulations for already constructed buildings. Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that CDA had failed to make any rules and regulations regarding constructions in its jurisdiction from the last 20 years.

Asad Kiani said the CDA had its rules and regulations regarding construction of buildings but constructions along Korang Nullah were illegal.—APP

