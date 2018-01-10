SC acquitts two accused after ten years

Supreme Court Tuesday acquitted two accused, who spent ten years behind bars in a murder case, due to lack of evidence.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal moved by Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Nadim who had been charged in murder of Tanveer Ahmed at Shahzad Town, Islamabad in 2007.

Justice Asif Saeed remarked that due to fake witnesses, actual murders moving free but people blamed courts, adding mostly innocent people had become victim of personal enmity in such cases.

The accused were awarded death sentence by the trial court which was converted into life imprisonment by High Court and later SC while accepting appeal of the accused acquitted them.—APP

