SC acquits murder suspect a decade after imprisonment

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a man — who had been handed a life sentence by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a murder case — 10 years after his imprisonment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the three-member bench that heard the case, said that the prosecution had been unable to prove its allegations against Asfandyar during the murder trial in the high court.

He berated the magistrate, Kanwar Anwar Ali, for not following the legal procedure and failing to conduct the identity parade properly and summoned him in person on Feb 22.

“It is distressing to see such cases,” he said. “Why are [suspects] treated like this? A child was killed and the suspect was convicted due to the magistrate’s failure to hold an identity parade properly and follow legal procedure.”

The top judge insisted that people “who are supposed to follow the law” should be held answerable.

“Aren’t they trained before being appointed as magistrate?” he asked. Asfandyar’s lawyer told the top judge that legal training is provided before appointing someone as magistrate..

