SC acquits Malik Riaz in contempt case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

After accepting his unconditional apology, the Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted property tycoon Malik Riaz from contempt of court proceedings initiated against him for hurling harsh allegations in a press conference over six and a half years ago against then chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and his son, Dr Arsalan Iftikhar, for alleged business deals the two parties had entered.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ended the contempt of court proceedings against Riaz after accepting his written apology.

As per the written apology, Riaz apologised for the press conference and asked the court for forgiveness. It added that the property tycoon had postponed medical treatment to appear before the court.

