SC acquits death sentence convict giving him benefit of doubt

The Supreme Court Wednesday acquitted a death sentence convict Iqbal Masih giving him the benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case and ordered acquittal of Iqbal Masih over lack of evidences.

Iqbal Masih was awarded capital punishment by a trial court over alleged murder of Parveen Bibi in Christian Colony Wazirabad. The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict.

Justice Khosa remarked that the judicial system was being ruined due to false witnesses and real culprits would continue to get themselves free till the time false witnesses continue to appear.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Siddiq Khan Baloch counsel for Iqbal told the bench that there was contradiction in statements of witnesses.

He said there was no eye witness of the incident. Justice Khosa remarked that accused could not be convicted over false witness. It was responsibility of the prosecution to prove the crime, he added.

He asked how it was possible that the plaintiff remembered date of murder but he did not know about the incident. Later, the court directed to acquit the accused and disposed of the case.—APP

