SC acquits death row convict after 8 years

Supreme Court on Monday acquitted death row convict, Muhammad Zaman while giving him benefit of doubt after passing eight years behind the bars.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa passed the order after going through the arguments at length in an appeal challenging Lahore High Court orders. In 2011, Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Azad and Muhammad Shahzad were awarded death sentence by trial court for allegedly murder of Auranzaib and left his son injured at Chontra, Rawalpindi.

However, LHC in appeal converted death sentence into life imprisonment for Shahzad, and upheld the trial court decision for the rest of two accused. Meanwhil, Muhammad Azad passed away behind the bars and Muhammad Zaman approached the apex court against the LHC decision.

During hearing, Justice Khosa observed that there were huge contradictions between the statements of witnesses and the postmortem report. He also observed that injured person become an applicant in First Information Report (FIR) and handed over a written complaint to the police, which seemed to be weird.—APP

