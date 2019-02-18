SC acquits death row convict after 8 years

Islamabad

Supreme Court on Monday acquitted death row convict, Muhammad Zaman while giving him benefit of doubt after passing eight years behind the bars. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa passed the order after going through the arguments at length in an appeal challenging Lahore High Court orders.

In 2011, Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Azad and Muhammad Shahzad were awarded death sentence by trial court for allegedly murder of Auranzaib and left his son injured at Chontra, Rawalpindi. However, LHC in appeal converted death sentence into life imprisonment for Shahzad, and upheld the trial court decision for the rest of two accused.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azad passed away behind the bars and Muhammad Zaman approached the apex court against the LHC decision. During hearing, Justice Khosa observed that there were huge contradictions between the statements of witnesses and the postmortem report.

He also observed that injured person become an applicant in First Information Report (FIR) and handed over a written complaint to the police, which seemed to be weird. Subsequently, while giving benefit of doubt to the accused passed the acquittal orders for the Zaman.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition seeking empowerment of Local Bodies (LB) in Punjab. A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Mayor Municipal Corporation Lahore seeking separation of power between Mayor and Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

During the course of proceedings, counsels for the Director General (DG) LDA and Mayor Lahore appeared before the court and complained that Anti-corruption department was harassing their clients. Upon this, the court summoned DG Anti-corruption Hussain Asghar to appear before the court on next date of hearing.

The court also issued notice to Attorney General for Pakistan and remarked that the court would hear more case after hearing AGP over the matter. The Additional Advocate General Punjab also appeared before the bench and apprised that the Government of Punjab had prepared some proposals and amendments in local bodies act.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that if Punjab government wanted some legislation over the matter than whom stopped them. The Advocate General Punjab said that it is possible that the court would have to issue notices to other provinces. Upon this Justice Azmat responded that the court was hearing the case of Punjab and it would hear the same case.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp