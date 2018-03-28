SC accepts Nehal’s apology, withdraws contempt notice

Sophia Siddiuqi

Islamabad

Ex-senator and PMLN leader from Karachi Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday submitted unconditional apology letter in contempt case whereas Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has withdrawn the suo motu notice.

Earlier, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case. The verdict came after representatives of Supreme Court Bar requested the court to forgive Hashmi over his remarks against the judiciary. “We do not want to punish your children for your mistake,” remarked the CJP during the case. The PML-N loyalist was issued a second contempt of court notice from the Supreme Court and a first information report (FIR) was filed against him over his remarks against the judiciary on February 28, the day he was released from Adiala jail. His one-month imprisonment was announced by the SC on February 1 over his outburst on May 28, 2017 in which he had threatened the JIT members and judges for probing alleged corruption of the Sharif family in Panama Papers case.

CJP justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice against Nehal Hashmi’s speech, on on 31st, May 2017 in which he threatened the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s unidentified ‘enemies.

After the speech of Hashmi, the then Prime Minister suspended the party membership of Hashmi and directed him to tender his resignation from Senate.

The party authorities had also issued a show cause notice to the PML-N leader and have instructed him to step down from the party position of General Secretary PML-N Sindh.

In the month of May, a video emerged of Nehal Hashmi, in which he was seen threatening the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’. “The one you are investigating is the PM’s son,” Hashmi roared. Without identifying who he was referring to, Hashmi said, “You will not be spared; you are in service now but remember you will retire tomorrow.”