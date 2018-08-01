SC accepts Mustafa Kamal’s delimitation plea In Karachi

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ordered to fix the date of hearing Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal’s plea regarding delimitation in Karachi.

The chief justice of Pakistan heard Mustafa Kamal’s petition in chamber after objection by the Registrar of the apex court. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered to fix the date for the hearing the petition.

Earlier on July 29, Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal claimed that the election’s transparency will stand exposed after a recount on the seats won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda and Aamir Liaquat in Karachi.

“I have never seen such a tainted election in my life. Results came from Dera Bugti and areas bordering Afghanistan but Karachi’s result came after two days,” he said. Kamal said that the over-represented mandate would not help PTI Chairman Imran Khan to run his government smoothly.

“There is a joke that a suicide bomber in a letter to his commander said that he went past heaven due to the excess of explosives. Same happened here, such was the excess committed in the election results that Imran went past heaven.”

Faisal Vawda won NA-249 seat against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif after reportedly getting 35,344 votes Aamir Liaquat won NA-245 after defeating Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar with 56,615 votes.

