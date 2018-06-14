SC accepts appeal against Shah Hussain’s acquittal

Khadija stabbing case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has formally accepted the appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain, who was earlier convicted for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui.

Khadija had filed an appeal against the acquittal of Shah Hussain.

During a hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Wednesday, the court ordered Hussain to submit bonds of Rs100,000.

Hussain was convicted in 2017 for brutally attacking then 23-year-old law student Khadija with a knife in Lahore on May 3, 2016. His seven-year sentence by a judicial magistrate was reduced to a two-year sentence by a trial court in March.Subsequently, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on the case on June 5 and later also lashed out at Lahore High Court Bar Association that regret-ted the top judge’s decision of taking notice on Hussain’s acquittal. During a hearing of the case, the CJP asked Hussain’s father how he run a campaign against the apex court and pass a resolution against it.

“Had something similar happened to the daughter of a lawyer.