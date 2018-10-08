SC accepts apology of Buzdar, others

DPO transfer case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted written apologies from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, and former inspector general of Punjab Kaleem Imam, and wrapped up the case regarding the transfer of former Pakpattan district police officer Rizwan Gondal.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the incident. The apologies were accepted with the condition that “such an incident would not occur again”.

