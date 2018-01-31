SBTE team visits K-Electric

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Sind Board of Technical Education (SBTE) visited K-Electric to witness the ongoing training & development activities at the utility’s training academy.

KE has established a Distribution Network Academy (DNA) housing state-of-the-art training facilities for continuous skill development of its field teams whereas a formally certified Apprenticeship Programme is also underway at the facility. The SBTE delegation visited different labs and training fields established by K-Electric and appreciated its efforts for skills development of the workforce.

On this occasion, Dr Masroor Ahmed Shaikh, Chairman SBTE said, “Local power sector is passing through a transformational phase with a lot of investment coming in, and to effectively capitalize on this opportunity we need a skilled workforce fully conversant with best international practices in their respective areas. KE DNA is an iconic learning facility backed by highly effective training and development model, which should also be adopted by other organizations especially in the power sector.”

According to KE Spokesperson, “At KE, we ensure that every possible learning opportunity is available to our team and our approach towards continuous development of talent is directly driven by the leadership. We are thankful to SBTE for the visit and look forward to further enrich our training program.”

KE DNA has invested over 80,000 man-hours in training and development through external and in-house sessions since last year. KE’s vocational training initiatives, best people management practices and approach towards health, safety and environment standards have been recognized on various platforms. Last year, the power utility company secured the 1st position in the category of “Large National Companies” by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) at the 5th Employer of the Year Award 2016.