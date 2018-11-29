SBP’s reserves increase to $8.062b

Karachi

Foreign exchange reserves of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased by $776 million to $8.062 billion by week ended November 23, 2018, the central bank said on Thursday.

It said that during the week ending November 23, 2018 the reserves of the SBP had increased by $776 million to $8.062 billion, due to official bilateral inflows.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.572.6 billion on by the week ended on November 23. The reserves held by commercial banks were at $6.51 billion.

