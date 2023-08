KARACHI –Liquid foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 8,043.4 million as of August 4, 2023.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at S$5,295.7 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country reached $13,339.1 million.

During the week ended on August 4, 2023, SBP’s reserves decreased by $110 million to $8,043.4 million on account of debt repayments.