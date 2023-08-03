KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) liquid foreign exchange reserves have reached $8,153.8 million after decreasing by $32 million during the week ended on July 27, 2023.

SBP’s foreign reserves have decreased mainly on account of debt repayments.

As per the data shared by SBP on Thursday, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,309.9 million.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13,463.7 million as of July 27, 2023.

Last week, SBP’s liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $8,186.1 million after decreasing by $541 million.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at US$ 13,534.1 million as of July 21, 2023.

In the previous week, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves improved following releases from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly nations.

The foreign reserves improved following $2 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia and another $1billion received from the UAE.