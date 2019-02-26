SBP website

Recently, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the posts of OG-2 23rd batch. Online form for this post is available on the website of SBP yet this online system is not functioning properly.

Many times, my colleagues and I tried to fill our online forms but every time different objections showed up and we could not submit our online forms owing to these system problems. SBP is requested to correct the online system so that candidates can submit their online forms.

AYAZ GUL RUSTAMANI

Wahi Pandhi, Sindh

