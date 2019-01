Sialkot

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will organise a daylong awareness-raising training session for Sialkot exporters on duty drawback claims at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday. SCCI’s R&D Officer Umair Nisar said here Sunday that SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar and local senior SBP officials will preside over the event.–—APP

