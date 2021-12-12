The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be launching a new initiative, Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) on Monday, (December 13th).

The initiative has been developed under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy with objective to bring further ease in remote account opening under branchless banking, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Through AMA the customers would be able to open and operate their accounts in the comfort of their homes, without visiting the branch, with any of the participating branchless banking providers.