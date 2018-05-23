SBP to issue fresh currency notes for Eid from June 1

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced to issue fresh currency notes to general public from 1st to 14th of next month, for Eid-ul-Fitar celebrations.

The State Bank in collaboration with Pakistan Banks Association has set up SMS short code service for those who intend to get fresh currency notes.

According to the bank’s notification, customers sending a message to 8877 along with CNIC number will get branch codes, transaction numbers and branch addresses from system.

Charges of sending an SMS to 8877 are Rs.15 (plus tax).

It will follow one-time use policy as CNIC number and mobile phone number can only be used once. This facility will be available at 1,535 commercial bank branches and SBP offices located in 132 Cities across the country.—Agencies