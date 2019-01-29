SBP to extend support for digitization of agri projects in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, on Monday, met with Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa to discuss digitization of agriculture projects in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bajwa assured that the State Bank would provide all kind of support for digitization of agriculture projects in Punjab. The Chief Secretary asked the secretary agriculture to prepare a comprehensive plan for the digitization. He said that initially the digitization would be completed in two Tehsils of Punjab as pilot project and later would be replicated in other districts of the province.

He said that improvement of agriculture sector is a priority of the government, adding that concrete steps are be taken for wellbeing of farmers. He mentioned that the digitization would help achieve required results. He said that Punjab Land Record Authority is working on provision of facility of ‘Fard’ at 15 banks to facilitate people, especially those associated with agriculture sector. Secretary Agriculture and Director General of Punjab land Records Authority were also present on the occasion.

