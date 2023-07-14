KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings on a rolling basis.

The MPC, headed by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, will convene its first meeting of fiscal year 2023-24 on July 31 (Monday) to take the decision on policy rate after reviewing the overall financial position, economic indicators and performance of different sectors.

The remaining three meetings of the MPC during the first half of the current fiscal year will be convened on September 14 (Thursday), October 30 (Monday and December 12 (Tuesday).

MPC formulates the monetary policy, takes decisions relating to intermediate monetary objectives, key interest rates and the supply of reserves and makes regulations for their implementation; approve and issue the monetary policy statement and other monetary policy measures.