SBP takes notice of skimming incidences

Banks to compensate customers

Our Correspondent

Karachi

During the preceding week, The State Bank of Pakistan has noted with concern that customers’ information on debit cards of Habib Bank Limited was compromised by hackers through skimming to create clones that were used to withdraw depositor’s money from various locations within and outside the country. Since then the central bank has been in contact with the HBL management to ascertain the losses, returning of money to the affected customers and precautionary measures to limit the impact of this hacking activity, an SBP statement says.

HBL has taken several immediate actions to determine and limit the impact of such transactions on customers. Specifically, it blocked all identified debit cards that were suspected to be misused and quarantined the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) used in the hacking activity. Till yesterday 296 customers confirmed disputed transactions and the estimated damage assessment done to the concerned Bank is Rs10.2 million for their customers. HBL has managed to start returning the money to depositors to the extent of their losses.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to determine losses to any other bank’s customers using HBL ATMs and take remedial measures.

To safeguard the depositors from fraudulent transactions, the SBP has issued specific regulations for the security of payment cards and internet banking, under which banks are required to develop and implement a comprehensive framework for risk assessment, implementation of controls and monitoring. It may be mentioned that debit cards with a magnetic strip on its back – that stores customer’s account details are particularly vulnerable to skimming and cloning.

Debit cards, complying with EMV (Europay Mastercard Visa) standards, featuring a chip and offering two-factor authentications are now considered most effective countermeasure for card cloning through skimming globally.