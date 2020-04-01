SBP starts youth literacy program

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with National Institute of Banking & Finance (NIBAF) is implementing National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLP-Y) to impart essential financial education to Pakistani youth and school going children for strengthening of their money management skills and enhance their understanding of financial matters.

The NFLP-Y is launching Pakistan’s first online financial literacy course which is delivered through an engaging and interactive game. The game targets three age-groups – Children (9-12), Adolescents’ (13-17), and Youth (18-29) and can be accessed through your desktop browser or through a dedicated mobile phone application.

The NFLP-Y’s easy-to-use eLearning portal and mobile app delivers its lessons in English and Urdu language through a story-based game format designed to help understand and apply principles of financial literacy. Users follow the story of two entrepreneurial families as they tackle personal, financial, and business decisions.

As the player of this game, the aim is to help the families create a successful business. In just a couple of hours, users can master the essentials of saving, budgeting, borrowing, and banking, among many other topics. Interactive questions follow each topic to assess the knowledge of the students. Those users who complete the course are awarded with a Certificate of Financial Literacy.–PR