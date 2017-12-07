SBP simplifying remittances accounts

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

In line with its efforts to enhance the outreach of basic financial services to the unbanked or underserved segment of the population, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) has launched ‘Asaan Remittance Account’ to be opened by banks with simplified procedures.

According to an SBP statement on Wednesday, the objective of this initiative is to encourage the opening of these accounts for receiving home remittances through proper accounts instead of traditional cash over the counter transactions. This category of limited mandate accounts is designed for beneficiaries of home remittances and will be fed with the proceeds of home remittances only.

The prospective recipients and their family members (beneficiaries of home remittances) can open these accounts at banks branches or by bank’s permanent staff/ employee after visiting customers’ places. Only Individuals can open these accounts with a simple and one-page account opening form (paper-based, electronic form) in Pak Rupee with basic customer information.

The customer due diligence and other controls specified for ‘Asaan Account’ that was earlier launched by SBP in 2015 shall be applicable for the opening of Asaan Remittance Account. In addition, the account opening form should have International Bank Account Number (IBAN) of the Asaan Remittance Account and names of prospective remitter(s) stating relationship with the account holder as well. A maximum credit balance limit of Rs 2 million, cash withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 per day and fund transfer limit of Rs 50,000 per day has been set for these accounts.

The bank expects that this facility will help to achieve financial inclusion targets set out under National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and provide standard framework governing the limited mandate accounts and products currently being offered by commercial banks and microfinance banks. Over and above, the general public will get the benefit of banks accounts and allied facilities.

Meanwhile, in order to provide relevance and up-to-date information to the stakeholders about the state of the affairs of the Banking System, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regularly publishes banking statistics in the form of Quarterly Compendium (QC) on its website, an SBP statement said on Wednesday. The QC provides financial data as well as information on key Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) for Banking System, Islamic Banking (IB) and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).