SBP to serve notices to Pakistanis named in Paradise Papers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa has said that Pakistanis named in the latest treasure trove document of Paradise Papers would be served notices.

The SBP official asserted that they were reviewing the names of Pakistanis mentioned in the leaks unfurled on Sunday, adding that they will inquire into where the capital for the offshore companies came from.

The statement came a day after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stated that they were examining the Paradise Papers and notices would be served to all those named in the document.

The papers revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists mention the names of 135 Pakistani nationals, including former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

The Paradise Papers is a database comprising around 13.4 million documents, which reveals over 25000 companies owned by the world’s rich and influential individuals. The documents were obtained from two companies in Singapore and Bermuda by a German newspaper and shared with the ICIJ. A major part of the Panama Papers comprises leaked files from company ‘Appleby’.