KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan on Monday revised schedule for Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

On June 21, 2023, SBP announced two holidays, June 29-30, on the Eid and the following day. The following two days, Saturday and Sunday, are weekly off days and as such employees got four Eid holidays.

On Monday, the SBP has withdrawn earlier press release and announced that the offices will remain closed for three days, June 28-30 (Wednesday to Friday), being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The following two days, Saturday and Sunday, are weekly off days. Now the employees will get five holidays.