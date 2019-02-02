SBP returning to its actual mandate: DG

Lahore

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is gradually returning to its actual mandate and it is essential for other sports organisations and departments as well for true revival of sports in the country. This was stated by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while talking to the media at National Hockey Stadium here.

He said Sports Board Punjab will not indulge in any activities beyond its mandate. “As per our mandate, we revived Annual Sports Calendar and initiated 7-Game Camps in the province in recent months.

SBP’s 7-Game Camps programme has proved to be a very useful and successful activity. Young players learnt a lot during the camps organized in five different districts of the province,” he said. DG Sports Punjab informed that SBP’s 7-Game Camps will be repeated thrice in the remaining months of the year. “Our qualified coaches imparted modern training to young players. —APP

