KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves have reached $4,462.7 million after increasing by $393 million during the week ended on June 30, 2023.

As per the data released by SBP on Thursday, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,282.8 million after increasing by $11 million.

As such, the total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan reached $9,745.5 million after increasing by $404 million.

During the week ended on June 30, 2023, SBP reserves increased by US$ 393 million to US$ 4,462.7 million mainly due to receipt of official GoP inflows.