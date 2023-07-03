LAHORE – State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves have reached $4,069.9 million after increasing by $533 million during the week ended on June 23, 2023.

As per the data released by SBP on Monday, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,270.9 million. As such, the total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan reached $9,340.8 million as of June 23, 2023.

Increase in SBP reserves is mainly attributed to realization of $300 million proceeds of GoP commercial loan.