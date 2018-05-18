SBP renews status of JCR-VIS and PACRA as ECAIs

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan has renewed the status of both credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan namely “JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS)” and “The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)” as eligible/ recognized External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) for the calendar year 2018.

According to central bank, the banks and DFIs using the standardized approach of Basel framework are allowed to use credit ratings assigned by JCR-VIS and PACRA for CAR calculation purposes.