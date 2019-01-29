SBP releases first quarterly report

Govt focus now tilted towards macroeconomic stability

The State Bank of Pakistan Tuesday released its First Quarterly Report on the State of Pakistan’s Economy for FY19.

According to the report, the overall macroeconomic environment remained challenging during the first quarter of FY19 as suggested by the preliminary data.

The primary concern was the steep rise in global crude prices, which not only reinforced the already strong underlying inflationary pressures in the economy, but also eclipsed emerging improvements in the external sector.

Fiscal pressures also remained intact as expenditure rigidities allowed only a limited room for the government to maneuver. Responding to these challenges, the new political regime immediately announced cuts in development spending, partially reversed tax relief measures, and also explored avenues to bridge the external financing gap.

According to the report, the 6.2 percent target for real GDP growth seems unachievable with the policy focus now tilted towards macroeconomic stabilization. The production of all major kharif crops remained lower as compared to the last season, due to lower water availability, which led to a decline in the total area under production.

Furthermore, crop yields suffered due to subdued fertilizer offtake amidst rising prices of both urea and DAP. The large-scale manufacturing also contracted by 1.7 percent during Q1-FY19, after recording a healthy growth of 9.9 percent during Q1-FY18. Noticeably, the output of construction-allied and consumer durable segments, which were the major drivers of growth last year, decelerated on a YoY basis. The report highlighted that with the underlying inflationary pressures remaining strong and the twin deficits staying at elevated levels, the monetary policy continued to move along the adjustment path.

During the two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings that were held during the quarter, the policy rate was raised by a cumulative 200 basis points. Besides the persistence of strong demand pressures, the second-round impact of higher fuel prices and exchange rate depreciation pushed up core inflation.

As for private credit, a strong expansion was observed during Q1-FY19, in contrast to net retirements witnessed in the same quarter last year.

