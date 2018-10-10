SBP receives Rs4.7b in Dam fund

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has acknowledged around Rs4.7 billion as collection of fund for the construction of Diamer, Basha and Mohmand Dams on Wednesday.

As per the details on Wednesday, donations figures the SBP collected Rs4.69 billion till October 09, 2018.

The SBP on September 07, 2018 directed banks to change the title of the Fund account to the ‘Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.’ All commercial and microfinance banks are accordingly advised to change the title of the fund account in their system and books of accounts.

The SBP said that respective account number and IBAN of banks shall, however, remain the same and the banks shall continue to collect donations and settle the same with SBP as per existing arrangements.

Considering water scarcity in the country the Chief Justice of Pakistan decided to take initiative for construction of mega reservoirs for future of the country. The statistics are showing donations from July 06, 2018.

Share on: WhatsApp