SBP raises key policy rate by 150 basis points to 10pc

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased key policy rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent for next two months, which is above market expectations.

The Monetary Policy Committee on Friday discussed economic issues and of the view that further consolidation is required to ensure macroeconomic stability and therefore has decided to raise the SBP policy (target) rate by 150 bps to 10.0 percent effective from December 03, 2018.

The SBP said that on strategies to overcome the country’s recurrent balance-of-payments challenges in the medium term, MPC opined that:

(i) with the exchange rate reflecting a demand-supply gap in the foreign exchange market, the adoption of a flexible inflation targeting framework will help anchor inflation expectations;

(ii) improving productivity and competitiveness of exports will have to play a prominent role to reduce the external trade deficit; and (iii) the fiscal policy will have to be proactive and play a supportive role to generate conditions for a sustainable growth path.

The SBP issued following statement for the monetary policy:

The economic data released since the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting in September 2018 shows that the positive impact of recent stabilization measures has started to materialize gradually.

Particularly, the current account deficit is showing early signs of improvement. However, the near term challenges to Pakistan’s economy continue to persist with rising inflation, an elevated fiscal deficit and low foreign exchange reserves.

These concerns are also captured in the results of recent consumer and business confidence surveys.

Average headline CPI inflation during the first four months of FY19 has increased to 5.9 percent as compared to 3.5 percent in the corresponding period of FY18.

This trend is even more pronounced for core inflation, which indicates growing inflationary pressures in the economy.

A disaggregated analysis reveals that this is due to both, demand and supply side factors. Considering these developments, SBP projects average headline CPI inflation for FY19 in the forecast range of 6.5–7.5 percent, above the annual target of 6.0 percent.

Although the recent decline in international oil prices could potentially play a positive role in slowing down the current inflation trajectory the risks currently remain tilted towards the downside.

Taking a lead from the recent large scale manufacturing data, economic activity is expected to witness a notable moderation during FY19 – reflecting a short term cost of pursuing macroeconomic stability.

The lagged impact of the 275 basis point increase in the policy rate since January 2018 and other policy measures is likely to contain domestic demand during the current fiscal year. Furthermore, initial estimates for major crops, except wheat, are expected to fall short of levels achieved in the last year.

The slowdown in commodity producing sectors is expected to limit the expansion in the services sector as well. In this backdrop, SBP projects real GDP growth for FY19 at slightly above 4.0 percent.

On the external front, import growth decelerated to 5.8 percent during Jul-Oct FY19 from 26.3 percent recorded in the same period last year reflecting the impact of recent tightening measures.

Even this growth in imports is mainly explained by an increase in the oil import bill because of higher international oil prices. Non-oil imports contracted by 4.0 percent in the first four months of FY19.

