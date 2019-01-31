SBP raises 25 basis points to 10.25 percent

Staff Reporter

Economic data released after the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in November 2018 confirms that the stabilization measures implemented during the last twelve months are taking hold. Key monthly indicators are showing visible signs of deceleration in domestic demand.

The current account deficit is narrowing, albeit gradually. This, along with an increase in financial inflows are contributing to reduced pressures on the country’s external accounts. These developments are encouraging and have served to reduce some economic uncertainty.

However, challenges to Pakistan’s economy persist: (a) despite narrowing, the current account deficit remains high; (b) fiscal deficit is elevated; and (c) core inflation is persistently high. This situation calls for continued consolidation efforts. Average headline CPI inflation stands at 6.0 percent for the first half of FY19, which is considerably higher than the 3.8 percent recorded during the same period last year. Meanwhile, headline YoY inflation has shown some moderation during the last two months, primarily due to a sharp fall in prices of perishable food items and a downward adjustment in prices of petroleum products.

The impact of these developments has also been captured in the recent IBA-SBP’s consumer confidence survey, which indicates some moderation in households’ inflation expectations. Despite these positives, core inflation as measured by non-food-non-energy components of the CPI basket has reached 8.4 percent in December 2018. Going forward, the second round impacts of the exchange rate movements, upward adjustments in gas and electricity tariffs, and higher government borrowings from SBP are likely to be offset by the lagged impact of the increase in policy rates and the fall in international oil prices, on inflation. Accordingly, the projected range of inflation remains unchanged at 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

The pickup in inflation and the continuation of economic challenges are taking their toll on economic performance.

Real economic activity has witnessed a marked slowdown during the first half of the year. Large-scale manufacturing, which has strong backward and forward linkages, saw a net contraction of 0.9 percent during the first five months of this fiscal year, mainly due to a moderation in domestic demand and some sector specific challenges. Meanwhile, all major kharif crops have recorded a decline in production from last year’s levels.

The initial assessment of the wheat crop is also not encouraging. Both, the direct and the knock on, impacts of changes in commodity producing sectors on the services sector, is likely to reduce real GDP growth for FY19 to around 4.0 percent, well below both the annual target of 6.2 percent and the 5.8 percent growth realized in the previous year.

