SBP pays tribute to the Quaid by holding painting exhibition

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) celebrated 143rd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th December 2018 in Karachi by holding a special exhibition devoted to portraits of Quaid-e-Azam, which were painted by a renowned artist, Prof Saeed Akhtar.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Husain was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa, stated that it was a matter of pride and satisfaction for SBP to organize the exhibition by the master portrait maker Prof. Saeed Akhtar.

He stated that the exhibition was a humble attempt to pay tribute to the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to recognize the services and genius of the finest creative portrait artist of Pakistan.

He felt satisfaction that SBP Museum was working as living, interactive state of the art and knowledge institution for the benefit of public and preserving the history. Further, the Governor informed the audience that SBP had decided to move to the next level by initiating a program to exhibit arts and artifacts borrowed from sister museums and different institutions.

He especially thanked various government institutions for allowing SBP to borrow artifacts for holding this exhibition. Dr. Ishrat Husain, Adviser to Prime Minister while speaking on the occasion appreciated the unique way of celebrating birthday of the Quaid by holding exhibition of his portraits. He stated that it was an occasion to remind moto of the Quaid of Unity Faith and Discipline to be followed in letter and spirit by all of us.

While speaking on the occasion, Prof Saeed Ahmed stated that being 80 years old man, he felt proud of presenting work of his 60 long years through this exhibition, which started from this same city, Karachi.

Prof Ahmed added that all of his portraits of the Quaid had been arranged as a loan of paintings housed in different esteemed organizations all over Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that Prof Saeed Akhtar developed a fascination for portraiture early on in his life and was in charge of Printing Press Quetta. He proved to be one of Shakir Ali’s best students and later on in his life, played an iconic role in the promotion of art and art education in Pakistan.

His hard work, dedication, perseverance in the discipline of Drawing, Sculpture and Painting have inspired generations of Pakistani artists, marking his lifelong meritorious services. Heads of commercial banks, diplomats and art lovers of the city attended the event. The exhibition will remain open for public for the next two weeks.

