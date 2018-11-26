SBP notifies currency dealers on duty drawback of taxes order

Staff Reporter

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday informed authorized dealers in foreign exchange that ministry of commerce and textile, textile division has issued an order for ‘Duty Drawback of Taxes Order 2018-2021.

The SBP issued the notification in this respect to the procedure for submission of claims for implementation of the order for necessary action and strict compliance.

According to the order, the ministry of textile said that the duty drawback would be allowed for the shipments made from July 01,2018 to June 30, 2012 to the whole of Pakistan including exports from Export Processing Zones is stated as Fifty percent of the rate of drawback shall be provided without condition of increment.

Remaining fifty percent of the rate of drawback shall be provided, if the exporter achieves an increase of ten percent or more in exports during the financial year 2018-2019 as compared to the financial year 2017-2018 or exports in financial year 2019/2020 as compared to financial year 2018-2019 or in financial year 2020-2021 as compared to financial year 2019-2020.

The actual rate of drawback against clause (b) shall be determined on the basis of annual performance of the exporter, but in order to improve his cash flow, the disbursement against clause (b) shall be allowed on the performance during July –December of each year, subject to submission of a bank guarantee that the exporter shall return the excess amount, in case his annual exports are less than the eligibility criteria stipulated in clause (b).

