SBP negotiates with provinces for online collections of taxes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is on track to negotiate with provincial revenue authorities for online collection of taxes.

The central bank has already launched online payment system with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collection of duty and taxes. The facility will also be made available for provincial governments enabling them to collect their taxes and duties through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs).

“While negotiations with Finance Department, the Government of Punjab (GoPb) are at an advanced stage for initiation of online collections,” the SBP said in a report.

Negotiation with other provincial governments will be initiated in FY19, the central bank added.

The project will be broadly based on the models already implemented for FBR. For this purpose, the GoP would be required to develop a platform of taxpayers for integration with 1-Link and commercial banks.

The SBP in collaboration with FBR and 1-Link successfully developed and implemented the mechanism for collection of FBR duties and taxes through ADCs.

A tripartite agreement was signed on October 2, 2017 by SBP, FBR and 1-Link for establishment of an e-payment facility for taxpayers through internet banking, ATMs and banks’ mobile applications. The overall mechanism for online collection of taxes was tested end-to-end at SBP, FBR and 1-Link level before it was made live on March 21, 2018.

The online tax collection system provides end-to-end solutions for filing of tax returns, payment of taxes, settlement with SBP and subsequent recording and reconciliation with the government treasury in an automated environment.

The system brings efficiency gains by ensuring same day settlement, automatic reconciliation between SBP and Government treasuries, generating paperless e-scrolls (transactions details) for treasury and Computerized Payment Receipts (e-CPRs) for taxpayers.

Under the scheme, the taxpayer visits FBR’s (IRIS or WeBOC) websites, files his returns or goods declarations and generates a unique Payment Slip Identity (PSID).

The taxpayer then accesses the biller module of his bank, where FBR has been designated as one of the billers, generates the relevant details by entering the PSID number.

Subsequent to confirmation of tax payment, the 1-Link system generates a message for IRIS/ WeBOC confirming tax receipt against the particular PSID.

Share on: WhatsApp