SBP making efforts for development of traditional games: DG SBP

Lahore

Director General (DG) Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar Wednesday said that SBP is making all out efforts for promoting traditional games like Kabaddi in the region. “We are laying special emphasis on the revival and development of games like Kabaddi which is a part of our rich culture and heritage,” he said.

Nadeem Sarwar said Punjab has been known in the world due to its exciting and healthy traditional games.

He said “Kabaddi is one of the most popular games of our region and we will continue to hold more international events like International KabaddiTaakra in future.”

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Pakistani, Indian and Iranian kabaddi teams exhibited excellent performance in the International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. “The purpose of International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal is to promote kabaddi in far flung areas of the province,” said Nadeem Sarwar.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp