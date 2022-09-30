SBP makes Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued a special “commemorative banknote” of Rs75 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan.

In an official statement, the SBP announced that the banknote will be available to the general public from SBP BSC offices and commercial banks’ branches from Friday (today).

New Commemorative banknote of Rs75 is now available for general public at all SBP BSC offices and branches of commercial banks. This banknote is legal tender and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/EFuU1rHtr1 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 30, 2022

The commemorative note of Rs75 was revealed on August 14 at a ceremony held at the SBP headquarters in Karachi on the completion of 75 years of independence.

“This banknote is legal tender and can be used as [a] medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan,” the SBP said in the announcement.

SBP unveils commemorative banknote on Diamond Jubilee celebrations