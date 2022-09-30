SBP makes Commemorative Rs75 banknote available for public

By
Web Desk
-
19
Commemorative banknote

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued a special “commemorative banknote” of Rs75 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan.

In an official statement, the SBP announced that the banknote will be available to the general public from SBP BSC offices and commercial banks’ branches from Friday (today).

The commemorative note of Rs75 was revealed on August 14 at a ceremony held at the SBP headquarters in Karachi on the completion of 75 years of independence.

“This banknote is legal tender and can be used as [a] medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan,” the SBP said in the announcement.

SBP unveils commemorative banknote on Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Previous articleW Series in danger of folding before season ends
Next articleFIDE forms panel to investigate Carlsen’s cheating claims

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR