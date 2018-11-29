SBP likely to increase policy rate by 100 basis points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Analysts have forecast an increase of 100 basis points in the monetary policy to be announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) today.

The analysts at Taurus Research, the subsidiary of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), said that SBP was set to release its final Monetary Policy Statement of current financial year on Friday.

“We expect the SBP to raise the policy rate by 100 bps; the 375 bps cumulative bump in the SBP’s target rate, this year, is symptomatic of our severe macroeconomic vulnerabilities that, going into CY19, remain unaddressed,” the analysts said.

The SBP in its last monetary policy announcement on September 29, 2018 raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent.

They said that inflation reaching 7.46 percent YoY in November 2018; House Rents, Gas, Motor Fuel, Transport Services and Communication Apparatus are the significant drivers this month.

The inflationary pressure of House Rents, Gas and Comm. Apparatus is unlikely to cease, in the coming months, due to the base effect.

Going forward, a hike in the electricity tariff will sustain pressure on the CPI, while the fall in global oil prices will slow down the pace of inflation somewhat.

