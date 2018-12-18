SBP launches home remittances survey

Staff Reporter

Karachi

SBP has launched survey for home remittances in order to remove hurdles in transactions through formal channels. The SBP on Monday stated that the central bank along with Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) is conducting a survey on Pakistan remittances. “If you are sending remittances to Pakistan or receiving remittances in Pakistan, then please fill the relevant survey,” the SBP urged people receiving or sending remittances. It will take only three to four minutes to complete the survey.

The links will be redirected to another private website (google forms). SBP and PRI will keep your personal information e.g. name, contact number, salary, remittance amount, etc. confidential. The aggregated results will be used only for policy purpose, the SBP said.

The central bank said that the sole objectivity of the survey is to access options available to the customers and difficulties they are facing in sending/receiving remittances through formal channels for Pakistan corridor. It is assured that your response, after aggregation, will only be used as input for policy making to increase facilitation in banking channels.

