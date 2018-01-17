SBP joins hands with Central Bank of Russia on banking cooperation

Observer Report

Moscow

State Bank of Pakistan has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF) on bilateral central banking cooperation between the two central banks.

The Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa while visiting the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF) Headquarters in Moscow, Russia on Monday. This is the first ever visit of an SBP Governor to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF).

The SBP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding as an important milestone on bilateral central banking cooperation with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF).

Tariq Bajwa, Governor SBP and Ms Elvira Nabiullina, Governor CBRF signed the document in a ceremony held at the CBRF Headquarters. The event was also attended by the Pakistani Ambassador to Russia, Qazi Muhammad Khalilullah. SBP’s delegation also included Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director Banking Policy & Regulations Group and Muhammad Ali Malik, Executive Director Financial Markets & Reserve Management.

The MoU aims at promoting cooperation between the two authorities primarily in disciplines of financial systems development, payment systems and financial infrastructure and financial institutions supervision.

SBP has been quite active on international cooperation’s front; especially during the last two years or so. This is the twentieth (20th) MoU that SBP has signed so far.