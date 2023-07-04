KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan has issued a special commemorative currency note of Rs75 denomination on the eve of its 75h anniversary.

Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah inaugurated the SBP on July 1, 1948.

Despite illness, he travelled to the port city to attend the inaugural ceremony.

Like currency notes of other denomination, the front carries the portrait of father of the nation.

The back side carries the picture of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah as a representative of womenfolk of Pakistan. The purpose is to highlight/recognize role of women in development and progress of the country. It also carries visuals of windmills to highlight the importance of renewable energy sources.

One-time release commemorative currency note carries special security features.

At the launching ceremony of unique currency note, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed said that this day was of special significance which prompted issuance of a unique currency note. He said that the Rs75 note will be a one-time release to mark the 75th anniversary of the SBP.